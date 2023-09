BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Above average temperatures are in store for today into the weekend, as the upper-level ridge of high pressure continues to dominate.

Todays forecast highs will be a touch warmer than yesterdays observed maximum temperatures. Locations in the Central Valley will reach a high of 95 degrees or above.

Another slight chance of higher elevation thunderstorms is in the forecast for the Sierra Nevada during this afternoon and early evening.