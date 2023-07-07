BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanks to a westerly flow, cooler ocean air will continue to move onshore, meaning milder afternoon temperatures continue.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Kern County Desert as a result, with Northwesterly winds 25 to 35 mph tonight with gusts to 50 mph. That could lead to areas of blowing dust.

Much of the lower valley will see temperatures around five degrees below normal today through the weekend, with low 90s in the forecast!

By the start of next week though, probabilities to see at least 100F quickly rise by Tuesday afternoon for the valley, with hotter weather on tap the rest of next week.