BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A beautiful day for Kern County. Temperatures are slowly rising Wednesday and are expected to reach the mid-80s in Bakersfield.

The mountain areas can expect temperatures in the 70s.

The warmest temperatures of the season will arrive Thursday and Friday in Kern County. Bakersfield can expect mid 90’s both days.

We will then see a trough approach the area by early next week. This will bring temperatures back down and by late Monday we can expect some showers around the area.

Remember to stay hydrated with these hot temperatures and take frequent breaks if working outdoors. Also, make sure pets have plenty of shade and water.