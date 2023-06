BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trough off the California coast will allow temperatures in our forecast to stay below normal today through the weekend. High temperatures through our county warning area today and Saturday are 5-10 degrees below average for this time of year.

However, a ridge will move into the area beginning Sunday. This will result in warming temperatures, with many locations in the San Joaquin Valley reaching 90 degrees by Monday and steadily warming through the end of the week.