BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A few high clouds around the area today, but we are expecting temperatures in the mid-70s in Bakersfield.

Change is still on the way for the weekend. A trough will move in late Saturday and showers will spread through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

We can expect between a tenth to a fifteenth of an inch of rain. It is not forecasted for snow to impact the Kern County mountains, so passes will stay free and clear of any snow or ice.

Next week high pressure builds back into California. High temperatures will arrive in Bakersfield next Wednesday with temperatures expected in the upper 80s.