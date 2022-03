Get ready to spring forward this Sunday!

Longer days and later sunsets are just around the corner. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy sunny skies and mild conditions during the next few days. By Thursday we have a trough that will shift south bringing cooler temperatures and breezy conditions, and perhaps light precipitation for the higher elevations.

Temperatures will rebound nicely by the weekend around 70°. The air quality will be good Tuesday with an AQI of 50.