Bakersfield picked up .51″ in the rain gauge in the last 24 hours. That’s 10 times the average for the entire month of June which is only 0.05″

By Wednesday evening, the thunderstorms and showers have died down around our area. However, thunderstorms may pick up again this afternoon and evening mainly towards the Kern County mountains.

Temperatures will begin to rise tomorrow in the low to mid-80s. By next Wednesday, highs are expected to rise above 90 degrees in the valley.

Thunderstorms will remain persistent in the Sierra Nevada every afternoon for the next week. Air quality will be good with an AQI of 38.