Bakersfield picked up 0.11″ in the rain gauge today and higher elevation areas such as Alta Sierra welcomed some snow flurries.

An upper-level low will move slowly inland across Central California, keeping a slight chance of precipitation and thunderstorms over Kern County at least until tomorrow.

Temperatures will remain well below average through Saturday with a warming trend taking place on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s but early next week. Air quality will remain good tomorrow with an AQI of 49.