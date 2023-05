Temperatures will remain below seasonal averages until Wednesday in Kern County. Tuesday, look for isolated thunderstorms across the area and breezy conditions in the desert communities.

These storms are not expected to produce much precipitation, though dangerous lightning is still a hazard locally.

By the end of the work week, temps will rise several degrees above normal with mid to upper 90s back in the forecast.

The air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 51.