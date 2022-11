After a warm Thanksgiving weekend, temperatures are going to cool back down as a weak disturbance moves into our area. Expect a 5-10 degree drop to start the week, with valley temps dipping into the 50s and low 40s in our mountain communities.

Kern County may see rain as early as Thursday, though showers are more likely heading into the weekend. Expect a 30 to 40% chance for all parts of the county.