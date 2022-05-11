BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A cooling trend continues across Kern county Wednesday with temperatures reaching the upper 60s.

Look for windy conditions in our mountain and desert communities with a wind advisory in place until 8 p.m . Wednesday night. Wind gust up to 55 miles per hour are possible, which could generate a lot of blowing dust and visibility issues on the roadways.

A warming trend is expected Thursday through Saturday with temperatures climbing 7 to 9 degrees above normal for this time of year.

A cooling trend is anticipated Monday and Tuesday.

Air quality remains good.