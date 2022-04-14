BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’ll enjoy a quiet weather pattern with temperatures slightly below average before a weak low-pressure system moves in on Saturday bringing in a brief chance of precipitation during the day.

Kern County could see about one tenth of an inch of rain or less.

By Sunday, a warming trend is expected, pushing temperatures between 4-6 degrees above average. Windy conditions will remain through tonight for our desert and mountain communities.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.