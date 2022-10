Kern County is in for a slight cooldown — a relief after temperatures soared nearly a dozen degrees above our seasonal average. Expect low 90s around the valley Sunday, with Tehachapi around 80. Cooler air will move in from the north to start next week.

Bakersfield and the Kern River Valley will dip into the mid-to-high 80s under sunny skies, and Tehachapi will see mid-70s. No rain is in the forecast.