BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are going to see a gradual warming trend into the weekend. Today the Valley can expect upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

We will see a light breeze this afternoon in the Valley, with breezy conditions in the Mountain areas. The ridge of high pressure builds back into California for the weekend. Bakersfield and other Valley locations can expect upper 90’s by Saturday and Sunday.

With the area warming up we will see more people by the pool. Make sure to keep a close eye on anyone poolside and STAY OUT OF THE KERN RIVER!