A significant warming trend will occur through the weekend as high pressure builds, taking afternoon highs well above average for this time of year.

The valley looks to hit 89 or 90 degrees today, depending on your location, with the low 90s tomorrow, mid-90s on Friday and upper 90s Sunday.

The higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada, even above 8,000 feet, will also be above freezing throughout later this week into the weekend, and this will enable more snowmelt.