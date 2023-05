Clearing skies today with temperatures back in the mid 70’s for the Valley. We will see a gradual warming trend after today. The weekend is looking hot! Bakersfield and the Valley can expect temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s.

Mother’s Day will be the hottest day with temps nearing 100.

As we warm up and the river looks tempting to cool off, stay out of the Kern River. The flows out of Lake Isabella will be very dangerous and deadly as we see more snow melt off with the heat.