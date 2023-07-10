BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trough that brought cool ocean air on shore for the weekend is now moving out, allowing us one last relatively mild day before the summer heat takes over.

Expect one last day below average, with valley highs in the low to mid-90s, with the upper 90s in the Kern Desert and mid-80s in the south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park. Tomorrow, a ridge of high pressure building in will send us soaring back to the triple digits for the afternoon, with each day getting hotter and hotter as we head into the weekend.

An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday through Monday, as temperatures in the valley look to surpass 105 by Saturday and climb above 110 by Sunday. Plan to stay inside this weekend, stay hydrated, and call 911 if you see anyone showing signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.