BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High temperatures yesterday afternoon were a few degrees above normal and will begin climbing dramatically today under a building ridge of high pressure. Expect a jump to the low 90s today.

Tomorrow, afternoon high temperatures will run around 10 to 15 degrees above average, with a forecast high of 95 degrees, which is precariously close to that record daily high of 96 degrees.

An approaching low pressure trough for the weekend ahead will bring a significant downward trend in temperatures. Expect a dramatic drop to the low 80s on Saturday, with the breezy mid-70s on Sunday in the valley.