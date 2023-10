BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — High temperatures today look to be in the low to mid 90s throughout the San Joaquin Valley, which is around 5-10 degrees higher than what is normally seen at this time of year.

On Monday afternoon, a low pressure trough off the coast will begin tracking inland, lowering temperatures.

By Wednesday, temperatures throughout the forecast area look to be roughly five degrees below what is normally seen at this time of year.