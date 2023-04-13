If you wish for sunshine and warmer weather, you will be in luck this weekend. In the meantime today, scattered clouds and temperatures are about 9 degrees below average with a high of 66 in Bakersfield.

A wind advisory has been extended until Friday morning, with mountain and desert communities experiencing gusty winds upwards of 35-40 miles per hour.

The air quality will be good tomorrow with an AQI of 48.

Cool down is on track for early next week, keeping temps below normal for a few days before another gradual warm-up by the end of the work week.