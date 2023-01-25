Kern County will see another day of sunshine Thursday amid warmer temperatures and breezy conditions in our mountains and desert locations.

The valley floor can expect sunshine and temps around 62 degrees. Temperatures at night will drop to 38. There will also be some breezy conditions near Tehachapi, Lake Isabella and Frazier Park areas.

Winds will pick up in intensity and could get as strong as 40 mph in some parts.

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 am tomorrow. Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow with an AQI of 102.