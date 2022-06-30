BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will see a gradual drop in temperatures tomorrow, but the region will still be sunny and warm.

Mountain communities near Tehachapi will see some breeze sunshine and a high of 81 degrees, with some gusty winds expected in the afternoon.

A nice steady cooling trend will continue through the holiday weekend, with temperatures falling to several degrees below normal on Sunday and Monday.

After the mild Independence Day holiday, temperatures will recover to around normal for the middle of next week.

Dry weather will prevail for at least the next seven days. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.