The cloudy and stormy days are coming to an end temporarily around Kern County.

The rest of the work week will be mostly sunny, with temps remaining steady in the low to mid-90s all the way through Father’s Day.

The Tehachapi Mountains on Wednesday will have a high of 76, while breezy conditions will prevail in our desert locations, with temps in the low 90s. The Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 58.