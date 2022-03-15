BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunshine will start out the day in Kern County, but cloud cover will increase by the afternoon.

The biggest change will come this weekend for the county.

So far, models are indicating anywhere from a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain for the valley and mountain areas. Snow levels will drop near pass levels Saturday night into Sunday along with a noticeable cooldown. We are not expecting much snow in the mountains, an inch or less.

A wind advisory will remain in place until Wednesday morning, prompting wind gusts upwards of 40 to 45 mph.

The air quality will be good tomorrow with an AQI of 48.