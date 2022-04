BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies for Kern County with below normal temperatures again today.

This time of year, we should be in the mid-70s, but today we can expect mid-60s around the valley.

The winds will be much calmer today in the valley, but still breezy in the mountain communities.

The county will gradually warm up each day as the mid to upper 70s are expected to head our way by Easter weekend.

No rain in our forecast for the next 7 days.