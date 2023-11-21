BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ridge of high pressure aloft is building inland across California, with afternoon highs yesterday topping out right around normal for the latter part of November.

Overnight lows during the next few days will be close to normal values, with patchy frost possible in the San Joaquin Valley as temperatures bottom out in the upper thirties at some cooler locations.

The passing trough will drop afternoon highs to near normal values for the end of the week and into early next week. Overnight lows will also drop a few degrees, with the San Joaquin Valley seeing low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.