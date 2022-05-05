Kern County will continue to be sunny this Friday as we welcome cooler temperatures and windy conditions ahead of the weekend.

The valley floor will enjoy mostly sunny skies tomorrow as a few morning clouds move out. A high of 85 is on tap, dropping to 60 at night for Bakersfield. The mountains and desert will continue to see windy conditions for the rest of weekend.

Next week, a big area of low pressure will bring rain and mountain snow in the northern part of the Sierra Nevada and north of Fresno maybe on Tuesday, with temps dropping about 13 degrees below average, but no rain is in the forecast for Kern County. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.