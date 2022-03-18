BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s forecasted to be a beautiful Friday for Kern County with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s in Bakersfield and upper 60s in the mountain areas.

We are still expecting some rain on Saturday. Many activities are taking place Saturday, but expect Kern County to remain dry through 5 p.m. The county is forecasted to get around a tenth of an inch of rain, with skies drying out by Sunday morning.

Next week, a very strong ridge builds back into the area which will cause temperatures to rise. Bakersfield is expected to see temperatures in the mid-80s by Wednesday.