A Freeze Warning is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from 2-9 a.m. this morning. Low temperatures will rise by a few degrees tomorrow morning, but some low lying valley areas will still see at or just above freezing temperatures on Friday morning as well.

Another round of precipitation will move into Central California later Saturday into Sunday and Monday, bringing moderate snowfall to Sierra to our north, but minimal rainfall to the valley.

In those mountains north of the Kern County line, one to two and a half feet of snow are forecasted for some areas, and snow levels will be 2,500-3,500 feet, with the lowest snow levels occurring on Sunday morning.

Wednesday of next week looks to be dry before another system looks to begin impacting the area on Thursday.

This agrees with the Climate Prediction Center’s guidance favoring above average precipitation for March 7-11, which improves confidence in California’s active, wet weather pattern continuing through next week.