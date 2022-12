Some high clouds will drift in and out of Kern County today. Temps will still remain in the 50’s for the Valley, with 40’s in the Mountain areas. No big changes for us the next 7 days as high pressure remains in place and any wet weather heads north of our area. We can only hope that more storms will roll into California as we head into Winter next Wednesday. Our air quality in the Valley will be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.