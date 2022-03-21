BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After some rain Saturday and Sunday, Kern County is looking at sunny skies all week long.

Not only will it be clear but record temperatures are headed into the area by Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday’s record is 86 set in 1926, and Thursday’s record is 87 set in 1926.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s through Saturday, then another change comes into play by Sunday with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Another shot of rain is expected in Kern County by next Monday.