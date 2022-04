BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies around Kern County by the afternoon Tuesday.

We will be cooler with temperatures in the mid 70’s in the Valley, and upper 50’s in the Mountain areas.

We will see a great change by late Thursday. We are expecting to see some much-needed rain around the Kern County area. The Valley could pick up between .10-.25″ with Mountain areas seeing between .25-.50″. Skies will clear out by the weekend, by next week temps will be in the lower 80’s once again.