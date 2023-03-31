After getting above average rain, we are finally going to get a break this weekend from the rain. A second trough is currently being forecast to bring a few inches of snow to the Sierra Nevada and even up to half an inch over the Kern County mountains.

A concern with this potential inside slider is the possibility of a Mono Wind event. The other concern is that the additional snowfall will add to the snowpack which will lead to additional runoff later this Spring.

Active river flooding remains the number one focus for this weekend due to the continuing snowmelt and runoff from recent storms. If you see the road flooded to please turn around and find an alternate route.