BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Much of the San Joaquin Valley has a moderate chance, 50-80 percent chance, to experience 0.25 inches or greater of rainfall between Friday and Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to cool as the aforementioned cold front passes through the region, with maximum afternoon temperatures for the weekend projected to be in the mid to upper 50s, around 3 to 5 degrees above normal in the San Joaquin Valley; these temperatures will be near normal for the Kern County Desert.

Entering next week, the upper level low is expected to lift north away from the region, much like the system from earlier this week. Ensemble guidance suggests that in its place, a series of weaker upper level systems will travel southward along the California coast.

For the moment, these systems have a slight chance to bring additional precipitation to the forecast area, however totals are not as high as for this weekend.