Sunny and cool around Kern County today. Valley temps will again be in the lower 50’s, with Mountain temps in the 40’s. We started off the morning with some fog around the Tehachapi area, this could be the case again tomorrow morning.

High pressure will keep any type of wet weather out of the area the next 7 days, just some clouds will drift in and out through early next week. We have the Freeze Warning in place for areas near Wasco and Delano until 7 a.m. next Monday.