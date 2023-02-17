Dry conditions will continue across Kern County through the holiday weekend. Temperatures will remain above normal at least until Tuesday with lots of sunshine on tap.

Chances for rain and snow will come in on Wednesday with much cooler temperatures expected across the Golden Empire.

The low temperatures and showery conditions will prevail next Thursday and Friday. Snow levels could drop below mountain passes, which could lead to traffic issues over The Grapevine by the end of the work week.

Air quality tomorrow will remain moderate with an AQI of 55.