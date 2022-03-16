Sunny and dry conditions on tap for Kern County, but cool temps are coming this weekend.

Kern County will be sunny and warm with a high of 74 degrees on St. Patrick’s Day. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s. Similar conditions are on tap on Friday.

We have chances of rain in the forecast. It won’t be much, but we could see between .10-.25″ of rain in the valley floor, and up to 1.0″ of snow below the mountain passes starting Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A solid warm up is expected for next week with temperatures rising up to mid to upper 80s. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.