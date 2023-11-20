BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Though rainfall from the storm system was limited across the San Joaquin Valley, the ridge pattern and longer nights will favor development of Tule Fog, at least for the next couple of nights.

Temperatures will change little with afternoon highs around normal for this time of the year.

Breezy to gusty northeast and east winds around 30 to 40 mph will continue across the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountains today. Gusty winds will continue in the Kern County mountains on Tuesday then light terrain driven winds will prevail the rest of the week.

The ridge axis will move over central California on Tuesday and temperatures will nudge up to around 3 to 6 degrees above normal both Tuesday and Wednesday.