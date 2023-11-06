BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Latest radar returns are picking up rain moving into the northern portions of the San Joaquin Valley early this morning.

This rain and snow in the Sierra Nevada is due to a trough that is sliding through our area today and tomorrow.

Winds will pick up in the Kern County Desert as the trough will slide, however, the wind gusts currently look to be below advisory level. Kern has a 64 percent chance of at least 4 inches of snow accumulating at Tioga Pass with a 40 percent chance of at least 6 inches of snow and a 19 percent chance of 8 or more inches accumulating.