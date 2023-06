BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We are remaining below normal in the temperature department for the next 7 days in Kern County. A series of weak troughs will keep a westerly flow in place, resulting in the 80s.

We will see a ridge build in from the east early next week and temps will rebound near 90 once again. We are still on track to see no triple digit temps this June. This would be the first time since 2005 in Bakersfield.