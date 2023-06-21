BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sunny skies will continue for Kern County for the next 7 days. We will see a brief warming trend today with mid 80’s, then cooler for Thursday and Friday.

We will see some ridging build back into Southern California by the end of the weekend into next week. We can expect temps to rebound back into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s in Bakersfield.

Today is the first day of the Summer Solstice, but it sure doesn’t feel like summer and that’s a good thing for all of us who are used to being in the triple digits by now.