A strong ridge impacting the area will have April end with unseasonably high temperatures, the hottest of which will occur today and tomorrow.

Many areas in the San Joaquin Valley could see temperatures in the mid to high 90s, with moderate heat risks in some areas anticipated for those days. These temperatures are 15-20 degrees above climatologically average, with the potential to break a few daily maximum temperature records.

After Sunday, a rapid cooldown will ensue, with high temperatures dropping by almost 20 degrees between Sunday and Tuesday before staying steady through the rest of the week This cooldown is due to a trough moving into the area.