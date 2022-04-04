BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A significant warmup is coming to Kern County with temperatures starting in the low 70s for most areas today, then gradually heating up to the upper 90s as the week unfolds.

On Thursday, we’re expecting a high of 95 degrees, and we are confident that we might match or break the existing record of 96 degrees set back in 1989.

Deserts and windy prone areas will continue to see gusty winds tonight, with a wind advisory in place until tomorrow morning.

On Tuesday temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Expect overnight lows to drop to near 50 degrees. Air quality will be good tomorrow with an AQI of 50.

A slight possibility of rain has been added to the forecast for next Monday, as we continue to monitor a storm system developing in the pacific northwest.