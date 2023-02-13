A cold storm system will impact Kern County Tuesday just in time for Valentine’s Day. This will produce very light precipitation across the area.

However, windy conditions are expected with wind gusts upwards of 50-60 mph in some of our local mountains and desert locations. Snow levels are also expected to drop below pass levels tomorrow

Skies will clear out by Tuesday night, but sub-freezing temperatures will linger Wednesday and Thursday mornings with daytime highs climbing to the low 60s beginning Thursday.

Another low-pressure system will bring a return of conditions with chances of precipitation on Friday and Saturday mainly towards our local Mountains.