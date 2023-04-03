It’s going to be a very active weather day for Kern County. We can expect some sun and clouds, with some isolated showers in the Valley early, and some snow showers in the Mountain areas.

The main headline today will be the very strong winds around the area. We have issued a Wind Advisory in the Valley, with a High Wind Warning for our Mountain and Desert areas. We could see winds gusting near 50mph in Bakersfield, with Mountain winds gusting near 75mph.

The weather will calm by Tuesday and Easter Sunday will see temperatures in the lower 80’s.