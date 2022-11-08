We expect to get another round of heavy/moderate rain tonight before we start wrapping things up late tomorrow morning.

So far, West Bakersfield has picked up close to half an inch of rain, while Meadows Field sits at 0.22″ and Delano at 0.28″.

In the last 24 hours, Lake Isabella picked up 0.67″ in the rain gauge, and Tehachapi slightly over half an inch with 0.52″.

Snow levels are expected to drop in the overnight hours near pass levels, although the threat of impacting traffic remains minimal.

The second half of the week looks dry, with temps in the low to mid-60s for the valley floor, upper 50s in the mountains, and low 60s for the Kern River Valley area.

Air quality will be good with an AQI of 38.