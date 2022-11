The storm is wrapping it up in Kern County, with just clouds lingering today under a crisp and clean day.

Bakersfield picked up .39″ in the rain gauge, putting us a 0.66″ for November. Some mountain communities, such as Tehachapi, picked up 0.76″, while Lake Isabella reported 1.23″.

Temperatures will remain mild and steady over the next seven days, with no rain in sight for the region. Air quality will remain good tomorrow with an AQI of 38.