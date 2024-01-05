BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A colder storm system will impact Kern County Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, bringing a tenth of an inch of rain to the valley, with 1-3 inches or more of snow in the Kern County mountains above 4,000 feet, which is pass level and higher.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday for the Kern County Mountains, with the greatest impact in Kern County expected from 4 p.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday. The Alta Sierra Ski Resort is included in the Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, with a foot of new snow expected there this weekend. By Sunday, snow levels with this system will lower to around 2,500 feet, which means a possibility of a dusting of snow down to Lake Isabella, resulting in the possibility of hazardous travel over all Kern County mountain passes.

Mountain wind gusts to 45+ mph will also create “blowing snow conditions”, which could greatly reduce visibility and lead to the potential for the passes to close.

Additionally, expect westerly wind gusts near 55 mph in the Mojave Desert Slopes Saturday and Sunday. A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Desert from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday. As the storm clears Sunday night, freezing temperatures are expected in the Valley on Monday and Tuesday mornings.