BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Brace yourself for some rain and high elevation snow in the Sierra Nevada. Dry weather will make a triumphant return to our area this weekend right before the busy holiday commute.

Today, temperatures will reach low 70s, but don’t get too comfortable because they will gradually decrease to match the season’s averages throughout the week.

So, stay dry, have those umbrellas handy, and be prepared for whatever Mother Nature throws our way! Air quality will be unhealthy today with an AQI of 137.