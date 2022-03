BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The storm that brought some good rain around Kern County will continue to exit the area Tuesday.

Bakersfield picked up just under half an inch of rain, with some mountain areas still seeing rain this morning. Tehachapi has picked up just under three-quarters of an inch.

We will continue to clear out Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday.

Warming will continue with temperatures expected in the lower 80s by Saturday.